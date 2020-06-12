Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 23,856 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 16,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,827. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

