Towercrest Capital Management Sells 1,161 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 109,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,494,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,322. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.