Towercrest Capital Management Sells 27,632 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 115,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 494.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

