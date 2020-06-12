Traders Purchase High Volume of Front Yard Residential Put Options (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 902 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

NYSE:RESI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 375,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter.

In other Front Yard Residential news, CAO Rene Dittrich acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 93,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $800,066.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,181,960 shares of company stock worth $8,816,460. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,408,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RESI. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

