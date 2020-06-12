TreeHouse Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 579% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

NYSE THS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.01. 209,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,918. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

