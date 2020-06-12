Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,017,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus cut their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

