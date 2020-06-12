Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 545 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,460,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $645.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

