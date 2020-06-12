U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.
Shares of USPH stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $81,435.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $20,072,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
