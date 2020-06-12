U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $81,435.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $20,072,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.