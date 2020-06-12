UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €47.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.71 ($59.22).

Basf stock opened at €51.51 ($57.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

