UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.77 ($72.77).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.01 and its 200 day moving average is €59.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52 week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

