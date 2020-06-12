UBS Group Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $49.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

DOOO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,398. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 3.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRP by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

