UBS Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.19 ($27.18).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.