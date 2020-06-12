UBS Group Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($192.06) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €190.91 ($214.51).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €178.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a 1 year high of €208.60 ($234.38).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

