Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives GBX 820 Average PT from Brokerages

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.07).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.20) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 1,165 ($14.83) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 875 ($11.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 880 ($11.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:UDG traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 700 ($8.91). 766,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 667.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.83.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

