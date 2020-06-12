United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

