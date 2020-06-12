United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at

upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on X. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

X traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 10,173,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,920,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.60. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 378.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

