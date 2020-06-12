United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

UTX stock traded down $5.51 on Friday, hitting $62.85. 13,697,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

