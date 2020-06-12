UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.17. The stock had a trading volume of 266,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.53 and its 200-day moving average is $281.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

