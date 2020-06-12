Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 498,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,327. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

