Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. 1,387,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,133,244. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

