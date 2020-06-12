Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,133,244. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

