Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $158.91. 44,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

