ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.24, 627,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 565,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

