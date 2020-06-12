ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.24, 627,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 565,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.
Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
About ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
