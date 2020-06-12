Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,521.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,068 shares of company stock worth $6,015,536 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 31,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,048. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

