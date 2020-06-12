Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 215

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Volution Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.63).

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.46 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.44). The company has a market cap of $400.21 million and a PE ratio of 20.82.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.