Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,537,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

