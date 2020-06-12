Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $118.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus decreased their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,072. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

