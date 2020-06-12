Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 315,132 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $877,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

