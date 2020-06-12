Wellington Management Group LLP Has $652.29 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,178,170 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $652,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. 139,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

