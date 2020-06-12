Wells Fargo & Co Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $800.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $755.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $715.73.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $657.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,763. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $644.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.