Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.71, approximately 81,423,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 40,082,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,072,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 640,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.