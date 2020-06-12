Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

