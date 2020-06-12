WeTrust (TRST) Price Down 4.8% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $630,430.08 and approximately $249.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.35 or 0.06344216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002474 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.