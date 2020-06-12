WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,250 ($15.91).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($34.43) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($28.13) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,852.86 ($23.58).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,148 ($14.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,660 ($33.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,078.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,812.42.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

