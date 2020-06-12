Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($230.34) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.19 ($186.73).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Wirecard has a 52 week low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a 52 week high of €159.80 ($179.55). The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.