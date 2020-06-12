Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €129.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.19 ($186.73).

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.33. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a 1-year high of €159.80 ($179.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

