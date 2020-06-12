WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $77.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. Citigroup cut their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,550. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,248. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $125,632,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $21,856,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
About WP Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.