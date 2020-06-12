WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $77.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. Citigroup cut their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,550. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,248. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $125,632,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $21,856,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

