Xaya Price Reaches $0.0362 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $514.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,482,301 coins and its circulating supply is 43,340,174 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

