XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given $0.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $0.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 193 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

XELB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,320. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.