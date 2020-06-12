Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.57. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 297,701 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

