Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.35. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 4,800,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,217. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in New Residential Investment by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

