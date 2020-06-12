Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $110.92. 43,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,538. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

