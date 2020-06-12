Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.53). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,552. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,662 shares of company stock worth $149,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

