Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $829.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.