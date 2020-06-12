Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

SMSMY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051. Sims Metal Management has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

