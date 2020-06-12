Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.