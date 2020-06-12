Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. 11,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

