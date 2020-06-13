$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 688,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,771. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,900 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

