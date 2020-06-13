-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 28,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

