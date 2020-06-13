$0.52 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.73. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,975,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,692,996. The company has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

